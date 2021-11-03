Housing minister: 'Watch this space' on land value capture to increase affordable homes

The housing minister has told peers to "watch this space" for new proposals around capturing land value as a way of delivering more affordable homes, has suggested the government will consider changing the call for sites process in plan-making, and has insisted that the 300,000-homes-a-year target is "ambitious but reachable".

by Michael Donnelly
Housing minister Christopher Pincher speaking at the committee hearing (Pic: parliament.tv)
Housing minister Christopher Pincher speaking at the committee hearing (Pic: parliament.tv)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.