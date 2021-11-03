Housing minister: 'Watch this space' on land value capture to increase affordable homes
The housing minister has told peers to "watch this space" for new proposals around capturing land value as a way of delivering more affordable homes, has suggested the government will consider changing the call for sites process in plan-making, and has insisted that the 300,000-homes-a-year target is "ambitious but reachable".
