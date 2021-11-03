Objectors to minister's Holocaust memorial permission granted High Court hearing

The housing minister's controversial decision to grant planning permission for a Holocaust memorial and learning centre in a park near Parliament is set to come under fire at the High Court, after a judge allowed a legal challenge to the way in which the scheme's location was considered to proceed to a full hearing.

by Court reporter
A visualisation of the proposed Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre. Pic: DLUHC
A visualisation of the proposed Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre. Pic: DLUHC

