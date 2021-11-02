Inspector refuses development of emerging plan allocated site
Harm to the setting of a listed building and the character and appearance of a conservation area have prevented an emerging plan allocation being approved, the inspector finding the benefits of the development of the North London parkland site for 152 homes, community building and public open space would not outweigh the harm to the heritage assets, despite a housing shortfall in the area.
