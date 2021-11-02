Scheme's variation from neighbourhood plan allocation acceptable
An inspector has approved a scheme for 82 dwellings, public open space and landscaping on the edge of a Hampshire settlement for accord with the development plan overall, with no harm arising from the effect of the proposed access on highway safety or on the character and appearance of the development with respect to density and layout.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.