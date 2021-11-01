Inspector refuses 220-home appeal on unallocated site despite ‘significant’ land supply shortfall

Land promoter Gladman has lost an appeal against an Essex council’s refusal of its plans for 220 homes on an unallocated site between a railway line and a motorway after an inspector concluded that the scheme’s failure to provide “acceptable living conditions or a high standard of amenity” outweighed a “significant” housing land supply shortfall.

by Michael Donnelly
A view towards the application site (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Hugh Venables - geograph.org.uk/p/4432466)
A view towards the application site (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Hugh Venables - geograph.org.uk/p/4432466)

