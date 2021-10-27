Affordable housing need should be addressed within first five years
A scheme for 64 affordable dwellings on the edge of a North Yorkshire settlement was approved by an inspector who deemed the development was in accordance with the development plan, finding the site a suitable location for affordable housing with no harm to ecology or biodiversity or to the significance of a nearby conservation area or its setting, or the character and appearance of the area generally.
