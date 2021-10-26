Fallback position afforded limited weight in office-to-residential conversion
An inspector has given limited weight to a prior approval fallback position in refusing internal and external alterations to a backland office building to provide three dwelling units in East London for harm to the living conditions of future occupiers with respect to internal space, daylight, sunlight and outlook.
