Noisy gardens undesirable in light of Covid-19 pandemic
An outline scheme for 220 dwellings has been refused on the edge of a settlement in Essex for not providing high standards of amenity or acceptable future living conditions with respect to noise disturbance from a nearby motorway and railway line, a moderate adverse effect on the character and appearance of the area and harm from the loss of best and most versatile agricultural land.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.