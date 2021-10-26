Green belt housing accepted for not causing substantial harm
An inspector has approved an outline residential scheme for 52 dwellings, including 40 per cent affordable housing, on previously developed land at the edge of a settlement in the Essex green belt with no clear reason for refusing the development because of its green belt location or impact on a nearby special area of conservation, in the context of an agreed housing shortfall.
