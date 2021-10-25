Chancellor readies £1.8bn boost for brownfield development and £65m for digital planning system

The chancellor is expected to announce close to £2bn of funding to unlock the delivery of 160,000 homes on brownfield land across England, alongside £65 million of investment "to support the digital transformation of the planning system", according to a Treasury briefing issued ahead of Wednesday's Budget and spending review.

by Michael Donnelly
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pic: Getty)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.