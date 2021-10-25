Chancellor readies £1.8bn boost for brownfield development and £65m for digital planning system
The chancellor is expected to announce close to £2bn of funding to unlock the delivery of 160,000 homes on brownfield land across England, alongside £65 million of investment "to support the digital transformation of the planning system", according to a Treasury briefing issued ahead of Wednesday's Budget and spending review.
