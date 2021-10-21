How the dismissal of a big housing appeal underlines the growing weight decision-makers should give to design matters

An appeal decision where an inspector dismissed a major housing appeal on design grounds, despite the authority lacking the required five-year housing land supply, is likely to see decision-makers emboldened to refuse unsuitable schemes on such grounds, say practitioners.

by Ben Kochan
High Road, North Finchley cc-by-sa/2.0 - © JThomas - geograph.org.uk/p/4928346
High Road, North Finchley cc-by-sa/2.0 - © JThomas - geograph.org.uk/p/4928346

