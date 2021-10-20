Security fencing would amplify fear of crime
Extensions and security fencing to a children and mental health services unit in a residential area of a Worcestershire town were refused for harm to the character and appearance of the area and the living conditions of neighbouring residents in terms of overbearing appearance and privacy, and amplification of the fear of crime in the neighbourhood.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.