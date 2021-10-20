Security fencing would amplify fear of crime

Extensions and security fencing to a children and mental health services unit in a residential area of a Worcestershire town were refused for harm to the character and appearance of the area and the living conditions of neighbouring residents in terms of overbearing appearance and privacy, and amplification of the fear of crime in the neighbourhood.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.