Temporary permission would not prejudice town centre regeneration
A place of worship from a night club has been approved in an Essex town regeneration area for a temporary period, the inspector finding the change of use would not prejudice the local council’s regeneration plans for the town centre, would not harm adjoining occupiers and would not significantly prejudice traffic and pedestrian safety.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.