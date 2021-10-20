Net zero strategy promises to 'embed' transport decarbonisation in spatial planning and reiterates NPPF review

The government’s newly-published Net Zero Strategy has revealed that the government will seek to “embed transport decarbonisation principles in spatial planning" and reiterates that the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) will be reviewed to “make sure it contributes to climate change mitigation and adaptation as fully as possible”.

by Michael Donnelly