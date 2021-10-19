Care home complex approved despite heritage harms
A 32-bed care home and 60 extra-care apartments in a single complex have been approved in a Surrey conservation area, the inspector finding the conflict with policies protecting designated and non-designated heritage assets was outweighed by the benefits of the accommodation for older persons and affordable housing provision in an area of general housing shortfall.
