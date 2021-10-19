350-home open countryside scheme would accord with policy

An inspector has approved a residential development for 350 new homes in open countryside on the edge of an urban area in Hampshire with no conflict with policies seeking to avoid adverse effects on the safety and operation of the highway network or on the integrity of protected habitats. Furthermore, the shortfall in housing land supply in the area was significant and was a matter of considerable weight in favour of the proposal.

