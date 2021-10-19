Appeal Court rejects council's bid to impose greater controls on HS2 lorry movements
A London council's bid to continue its battle to limit rush-hour heavy lorry movements to and from High Speed Two (HS2) construction sites has failed at the Court of Appeal, after a judge found an inspector’s reasoning in rejecting the authority's attempt to exert closer control over such routes to be “legally impeccable”.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.