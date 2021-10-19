High Court rejects council's argument that inspector should have taken account of past housing over-supply when considering five-year target
A High Court judge has in a guideline case dismissed a Gloucestershire council's argument that an inspector was wrong in not taking account of its past over-supply of housing land when assessing whether it had the required five-year pipeline of deliverable sites, ruling that this is a matter of planning judgment.
