PINS appeals chief urges planners to have 'thorough understanding' of heritage assets when determining applications

Planning decision-makers should ensure they have a "really thorough understanding" of heritage assets when handling applications, and an "honest approach" should be taken to assessing the "magnitude of harm" arising from development proposals that affect such assets, a senior member of PINS has said.

by Michael Donnelly
David Morgan speaking during the online event
David Morgan speaking during the online event

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.