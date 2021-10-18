PINS appeals chief urges planners to have 'thorough understanding' of heritage assets when determining applications
Planning decision-makers should ensure they have a "really thorough understanding" of heritage assets when handling applications, and an "honest approach" should be taken to assessing the "magnitude of harm" arising from development proposals that affect such assets, a senior member of PINS has said.
