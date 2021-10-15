High Court hands 'manipulative' teenager seven-month jail term for unauthorised green belt works

A 19-year-old who carried out unauthorised development on greenfield land in the Essex green belt, including the creation of parking areas, and then failed to comply with enforcement notices and court injunctions has been jailed for seven months at the High Court, after a judge described him as “deliberately manipulative”.

The Royal Courts of Justice: Basildon Council's contempt proceedings have been upheld (Pic: Getty)
