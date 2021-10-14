The implications of the government's tentative support for allowing residents to vote on densification plans for their streets
The government has indicated that it is seriously considering a think tank idea of allowing residents to prepare and vote on densification plans for their streets. While supporters of the concept say it will enable greater housing delivery with community support, there are concerns that it could create a fresh tool for objectors to block new development.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.