Why a new development tax is unlikely to boost applicants' build-out rates
A new development tax set to be unveiled in the Autumn budget has been described in some national media coverage as a levy on developers that "hoard" land with planning permission. However, experts say the draft legislation does not indicate that it will disincentivise such behaviour, but there are concerns that it may impact development viability.
