The Planning Awards 2022 open for entries

14 October 2021 by Ellie Kahn

The 2022 Planning Awards, which reward excellence in professional planning work as well as related placemaking and economic development activity, have opened for entry, with a brand new category this year.

Winning work at the 2019 Planning Awards

The awards, run by Planning and PlacemakingResource, are seeking submissions across 23 categories, including local authority planning team of the year, planning consultancy of the year and planning permission of the year.

The 2022 awards introduce a new category: the award for planning to address climate change.

The awards are sponsored by consultancy RPS, and supported by the Association of Directors of Environment, Economy, Planning and Transport (ADEPT), the Planning Officers Society and Partnerships Bulletin. 

Entries submitted by 13 January 2022 benefit from a discounted entry fee of £215+VAT. The standard entry fee is £315+VAT. Registered charities can enter for £215+VAT. The final deadline for entries is 10 February 2022.

See here for further information about the awards.


