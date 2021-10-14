Watchdog orders council to pay £3,000 to resident over loss of privacy due to planning decision
A government watchdog has ordered a council to pay £3000 in damages to a resident after finding that it failed to properly consider plans for a neighbouring house extension that caused a “significant reduction” in her privacy and then failed to enforce a planning condition to remedy the issue.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.