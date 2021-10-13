Oxfordshire council urges government to pause ‘arbitrary’ OxCam Arc growth plans

An Oxfordshire council is to write to the secretary of state urging him to “pause” plans to boost housing and economic development in the Oxford-Cambridge Arc (OxCam) to allow reflection on whether “the creation of an arbitrary geographic construct driving excessive growth in the South East will make a positive contribution to the government’s stated aim of ‘levelling up’”.

by Michael Donnelly