Council pauses local plan work following PM's 'no greenfield homes' comments

A Hertfordshire council has cancelled two key meetings on the future of its advanced emerging local plan, claiming that comments made by the Prime Minister last week that future homes across the country would not be built on "green fields" required “urgent clarification” from the secretary of state on what it might mean for the document's housing target.

by Michael Donnelly
Welwyn Council (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © David Lally - geograph.org.uk/p/1173018)

