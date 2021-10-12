Land stability an issue for new home above railway tunnel
A proposal for a new dwelling on a grassy mound above a railway tunnel in an established residential area of a West Yorkshire city was refused for harm to the character and appearance of the area and the living conditions of adjoining and future occupiers, and for insufficient information to establish that the scheme would not adversely affect land stability.
