Inspector refuses 307-home Homebase redevelopment on design grounds despite ‘significant’ land supply shortage
A planning inspector has dismissed an appeal for the 307-home redevelopment of a north London Homebase store on design and visual impact grounds, citing “important criteria” in the government’s new National Design Guide, and despite concluding that the council could not demonstrate a five-year housing land supply.
