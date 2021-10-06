Some developers 'talking complete garbage' in their net gain claims, says council leader
Councillors have voiced concerns at the Conservative Party conference about being railroaded into accepting developers’ claims that their projects will deliver at least ten per cent net gain in biodiversity, with one council leader claiming that some applicants are talking “complete garbage” in their net gain proposals.
