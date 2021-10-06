Campaigners tell Appeal Court that new PD rights and use class changes should have been subject to SEA

The Appeal Court has heard a fresh attempt by campaigners to overturn controversial new permitted development (PD) rights and changes to the Use Classes Order, with the group's legal team arguing that, due to their far-reaching impacts, the changes should have been subject to strategic environmental assessments (SEAs).

by Court reporter
London's Royal Courts of Justice
London's Royal Courts of Justice

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.