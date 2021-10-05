New guidance waters down NPPF's '30-year vision' requirement for large new settlements

Local authorities proposing large-scale development in their local plans have been advised in new government guidance that they will only need to produce a 30-year vision document where the timescale of the development is three decades or longer and where most homes will be delivered “well beyond” the plan period.

by Joey Gardiner
A new housing estate. Pic: M J Richardson / geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)
A new housing estate. Pic: M J Richardson / geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.