Housing approved despite advanced neighbourhood plan
An outline scheme for 36 dwellings was approved in a Leicestershire village, with the delivery of market and affordable dwellings in an area of significant shortfall outweighing the conflict with the local plan’s spatial strategy and that of an advanced neighbourhood plan, harm to the appearance and character of the area, the setting of a non-designated heritage asset and loss of best and most versatile agricultural land.
