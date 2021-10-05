Housing approved despite advanced neighbourhood plan

An outline scheme for 36 dwellings was approved in a Leicestershire village, with the delivery of market and affordable dwellings in an area of significant shortfall outweighing the conflict with the local plan’s spatial strategy and that of an advanced neighbourhood plan, harm to the appearance and character of the area, the setting of a non-designated heritage asset and loss of best and most versatile agricultural land.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.