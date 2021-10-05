Retirement village refused in Scottish green belt

A reporter has refused a retirement village at a listed building in Aberdeen for conflict with development plan policies aiming to protect the green belt, local landscape, historic environment, green space network, trees and woodland and those aiming to improve design quality. The village comprised 60 units of a mix of apartments, cottages and houses, a 20-bed nursing home, shop and café and community allotments.

