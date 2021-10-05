New homes on brownfield sites will be a levelling up priority, says Gove

The new housing and communities secretary has said that "urban regeneration" and building homes on "neglected brownfield sites" will be a priority for the government's levelling up agenda in his first major speech since being appointed to the role, though he failed to mention the government's controversial planning changes.

by Joey Gardiner
Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities delivers his keynote speech during the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex yesterday. Pic: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities delivers his keynote speech during the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex yesterday. Pic: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

