New homes on brownfield sites will be a levelling up priority, says Gove
The new housing and communities secretary has said that "urban regeneration" and building homes on "neglected brownfield sites" will be a priority for the government's levelling up agenda in his first major speech since being appointed to the role, though he failed to mention the government's controversial planning changes.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.