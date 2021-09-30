What the former housing ministry's new levelling up role means for planning
The rebranding of the former housing ministry to reflect its new "levelling up" responsibility could see planning and housing delivery given less prominence, practitioners fear. But some believe it may result in a push to boost housing need levels in the English midlands and north and a renewed focus on strategic planning.
