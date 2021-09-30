How to avoid public disorder at planning committee meetings
Angry behaviour by residents attending planning meetings - as demonstrated at a recent incident in Camden that generated national headlines - is likely to be generated by tensions over increased housing growth pressures and a feeling of being shut out of decision-making, observers suggest. Better community engagement by councils and developers could be key to avoiding such scenes, they add.
