Business park allowed to expand into green belt after pledge to reduce building heights
An inspector has allowed an appeal for three commercial and industrial buildings comprising nearly 60,000 square metres on the Derbyshire green belt, concluding that the developer's landscaping and design mitigation measures would help reduce the loss of openness to the green belt while bringing significant benefits to existing local businesses.
