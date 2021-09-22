Treasury proposes tax on developers' profits from land with housing applications or permissions
The Treasury has published draft legislation for a new tax that will be levied on large developers' profits from buying and selling land with planning applications or permissions for new homes, including sites where the housing is yet to be built, to contribute to the government’s cladding remediation costs.
