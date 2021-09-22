Treasury proposes tax on developers' profits from land with housing applications or permissions

The Treasury has published draft legislation for a new tax that will be levied on large developers' profits from buying and selling land with planning applications or permissions for new homes, including sites where the housing is yet to be built, to contribute to the government’s cladding remediation costs.

by Ellie Kahn
Land for development: The RPDT would apply to land where planning permission is being sought or has been granted (Pic: Getty)
Land for development: The RPDT would apply to land where planning permission is being sought or has been granted (Pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.