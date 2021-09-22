‘No systemic failure’ in development industry converting consents to homes, report finds

A study on behalf of housebuilders has claimed that that there is no "systemic failure" in the development industry's ability to 'build out' planning permissions for new homes, after finding that within a five-year period almost half of consented units are built out, though one London borough saw almost a third of its permitted dwellings requiring revised consents.

by Michael Donnelly
New homes: Report says development industry is not to blame for slow build outs
New homes: Report says development industry is not to blame for slow build outs

