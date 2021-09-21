Rooftop dwellings not permitted development due to glazed lift shafts
An inspector has refused a prior approval notice for rooftop extensions to provide 48 dwellings at a complex of nine purpose-built blocks of flats in north west London, deeming it did not constitute permitted development under Class A of the GPDO. Harm was also found to the character and appearance of the buildings and to the living conditions of adjoining occupiers with regard to outlook and loss of light.
