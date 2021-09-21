Rooftop dwellings not permitted development due to glazed lift shafts

An inspector has refused a prior approval notice for rooftop extensions to provide 48 dwellings at a complex of nine purpose-built blocks of flats in north west London, deeming it did not constitute permitted development under Class A of the GPDO. Harm was also found to the character and appearance of the buildings and to the living conditions of adjoining occupiers with regard to outlook and loss of light.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.