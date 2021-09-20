PD and use class changes risk undermining regeneration efforts, ‘levelling up’ report warns

The government’s recent relaxation of use class order and permitted development (PD) rules for commercial properties should be “kept under review" and easier exemptions from the eased planning rules allowed for town centres if evidence emerges that they are "undermining regeneration efforts”, a report on boosting economic development in "left behind places" has recommended.

by Michael Donnelly