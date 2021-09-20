Lords vote for limits to habitats assessment rule changes and greater ancient woodland planning protection in new Environment Bill amendments

Members of the House of Lords have voted in favour of two new amendments to the Environment Bill, which would introduce restrictions on ministerial powers to amend the Habitats Regulations rules and greater planning protection for ancient woodland.

by Ellie Kahn
Felled woodland at Jones Hill Wood, Buckinghamshire: An “ancient woodland standard” will afford more protection for trees
