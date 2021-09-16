The implications for planners of a new government-commissioned report on self build housing
A government-commissioned report's recommendations on changing the planning system to boost self build housing - including the introduction of local authority plot targets - are likely to be positively received by ministers, say observers. But some are concerned about the implications for councils of having to hit any new quotas and of additional duties.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.