Why the risk of councils issuing planning decisions by mistake may be increasing
Recent examples of planning decision blunders by councils should serve as a warning over moves to digitise the planning system, say practitioners, who highlight the difficulty and cost of overturning such administrative errors. Many also believe that the risk of mistakes has become greater due to local authority planning teams becoming increasingly over-stretched.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.