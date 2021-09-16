Why the risk of councils issuing planning decisions by mistake may be increasing

Recent examples of planning decision blunders by councils should serve as a warning over moves to digitise the planning system, say practitioners, who highlight the difficulty and cost of overturning such administrative errors. Many also believe that the risk of mistakes has become greater due to local authority planning teams becoming increasingly over-stretched.

by David Blackman
The Wheatsheaf, Sittingbourne: accidentally approved for demolition by Swale Borough Council (Pic: Geograph.org, by Chris Whippet, CC BY-SA 2.0)
The Wheatsheaf, Sittingbourne: accidentally approved for demolition by Swale Borough Council (Pic: Geograph.org, by Chris Whippet, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.