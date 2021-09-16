Legal Viewpoint: Why Stonehenge road decision was based on poor foundations
The government plainly needs to up its game. The three most recent decisions of its secretaries of state to approve development consent orders (DCOs) for nationally significant infrastructure projects against examiners’ recommendations have all been quashed: the Norfolk Vanguard wind farm, Manston Airport and now the A303 trunk road improvement in Wiltshire.
