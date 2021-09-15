Fallback permission does not sway inspector's refusal
An inspector has refused a scheme for nine dwellings on the edge of a Nottinghamshire village for conflict with the spatial strategy of the neighbourhood plan, harm to the character and appearance of the area and for failing to deliver a range of house types that would reflect housing needs, despite an extant permission for 14 dwellings at the same site.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.