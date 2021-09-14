Enabling dwelling harmful to registered park

The appeal site formed a walled garden at a farm which was part of a grade II listed registered park to a grade I listed hall. The farm and hall were now in separate ownership. The farmhouse at the farm formed a non-designated heritage asset whilst the park itself was a designated heritage asset. The proposed dwelling would constitute an isolated home in the countryside in NPPF terms and was to be designed in the Georgian style to reflect the listed hall.

