Care complex redevelopment accepted despite townscape harms

The redevelopment of part of a general hospital complex for a new care community was approved in a Surrey town by an inspector who held that despite concerns about the height and massing of the proposal and less than substantial harm to nearby heritage assets, it accorded with the development plan when read as a whole. The care complex would include 267 care residences, 10 care apartments, 28 care suites and 24 key worker units as well as a restaurant/café, a nursery, a gym, and wellness centre and retail units. A separate scheme including 302 care residences was refused.