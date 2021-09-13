Government 'intends to ditch white paper's binding housing targets and water down zonal proposals'
Controversial government proposals in the planning white paper to introduce binding local housing targets for councils are set to be “abandoned” while plans for a more zonal local plan system are likely to be watered down following “a backlash from voters and Tory MPs in southern England”, according to national newspaper reports.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.