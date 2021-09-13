Planning for New Energy Infrastructure - Draft National Policy Statements for energy infrastructure

The government has launched a consultation on updated draft versions of five of its six national policy statements (NPSs) for major energy projects that aim to support the infrastructure required for the transition to net zero, though an accompanying sustainability appraisal says the overarching NPS will still generate residual carbon emissions.

